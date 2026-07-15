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Heejae Chae Acquires 416,639 Shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock

July 15, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Heejae Chae bought 416,639 SysGroup shares on July 13 at an average price of GBX 24, for a total of about £99,993.
  • SysGroup stock was trading at GBX 25.80, near its 52-week high of GBX 27, with a market value of £21.6 million.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 0.40, while analysts expect 0.900277 EPS for the current year despite negative margins and return on equity.

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS - Get Free Report) insider Heejae Chae acquired 416,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 per share, with a total value of £99,993.36.

SysGroup Stock Performance

SysGroup stock opened at GBX 25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. SysGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13 and a 1 year high of GBX 27. The company has a market cap of £21.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.17.

SysGroup (LON:SYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 0.40 EPS for the quarter. SysGroup had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that SysGroup plc will post 0.900277 earnings per share for the current year.

About SysGroup

(Get Free Report)

SysGroup plc is a trusted provider of cloud, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure services to the UK mid-market. The Group helps organisations modernise, secure and optimise their IT environments through a consultative, end-to-end service offering. The Group has offices in Edinburgh, London, Manchester and Newport. For more information, visit www.sysgroup.com

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