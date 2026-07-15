easyJet (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys 22 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: easyJet insider Kenton Jarvis bought 22 shares on July 10 at GBX 674 each, following two smaller purchases in June and May. The recent activity suggests continued insider accumulation, though the transactions are modest in size.

easyJet insider Kenton Jarvis bought 22 shares on July 10 at GBX 674 each, following two smaller purchases in June and May. The recent activity suggests continued insider accumulation, though the transactions are modest in size. Stock performance: EZJ opened at GBX 680.40, near its 52-week high of GBX 683.80, with the company valued at about £5.09 billion. The shares have also traded well above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

EZJ opened at GBX 680.40, near its 52-week high of GBX 683.80, with the company valued at about £5.09 billion. The shares have also traded well above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst view: Analysts are mixed on easyJet, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 579.29. Recent ratings include both bullish and bearish calls, reflecting uncertainty around the stock’s outlook.

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 22 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 per share, with a total value of £148.28.

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 31 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 per share, for a total transaction of £148.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 42 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 per share, with a total value of £152.46.

easyJet Price Performance

EZJ stock opened at GBX 680.40 on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 332.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 683.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 473.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 447.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 395 million during the quarter. easyJet had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. Analysts anticipate that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 340 to GBX 360 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 635 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 340 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 579.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on EZJ

About easyJet

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].