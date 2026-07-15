Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £37,950 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Vistry Group insider Paul Whetsell bought 15,000 shares on July 14 at GBX 253 each, totaling £37,950. This indicates recent insider confidence in the company.

Vistry Group insider Paul Whetsell bought 15,000 shares on July 14 at GBX 253 each, totaling £37,950. This indicates recent insider confidence in the company. Shares were little changed: Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 252.97 and was up just 0.1% on the day. The shares remain far below their 52-week high of GBX 746.40.

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 252.97 and was up just 0.1% on the day. The shares remain far below their 52-week high of GBX 746.40. Analysts remain cautious: Recent broker notes include multiple underperform/underweight views, and MarketBeat reports an average rating of “Reduce” with a price target of GBX 463.30. Overall sentiment on the stock is still mixed to negative.

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) insider Paul Whetsell acquired 15,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £37,950.

Vistry Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 252.97 on Wednesday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 220 and a 1 year high of GBX 746.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 435.33. The firm has a market cap of £803.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 490 to GBX 350 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 251 target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 430 to GBX 210 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 463.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].