Schroder British Opportunities (LON:SBO) Insider Buys £19,078.50 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Justin Ward purchased 27,255 shares of Schroder British Opportunities at GBX 70 each, totaling £19,078.50 .

Justin Ward purchased 27,255 shares of Schroder British Opportunities at GBX 70 each, totaling . Stock performance: The shares were down about 1.0% and opened at GBX 68.33, near the stock’s 52-week low of GBX 68.

The shares were down about and opened at GBX 68.33, near the stock’s 52-week low of GBX 68. Recent results: The company reported quarterly earnings of GBX (0.97) per share, with a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 75.62%.

Schroder British Opportunities (LON:SBO - Get Free Report) insider Justin Ward bought 27,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 per share, for a total transaction of £19,078.50.

Schroder British Opportunities Stock Down 1.0%

LON:SBO opened at GBX 68.33 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.10. Schroder British Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 68 and a 52 week high of GBX 77. The stock has a market cap of £50.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.14.

Schroder British Opportunities (LON:SBO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX (0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder British Opportunities had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 75.62%.

Schroder British Opportunities Company Profile

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in both public equity investments and private equity investments consisting predominantly of UK Companies.

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