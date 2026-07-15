Paul McNerney Buys 2,716 Shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Severfield insider Paul McNerney bought 2,716 shares on July 14 at an average price of GBX 36, totaling £977.76.

Severfield insider Paul McNerney bought 2,716 shares on July 14 at an average price of GBX 36, totaling £977.76. Stock performance: Severfield shares were down 0.8% to GBX 35.62, near the 52-week high of GBX 36.50 and well above the 52-week low of GBX 21.30.

Severfield shares were down 0.8% to GBX 35.62, near the 52-week high of GBX 36.50 and well above the 52-week low of GBX 21.30. Analyst outlook: Jefferies reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 40 price target, while the broader analyst consensus remains a buy with an average target of GBX 44.

Severfield plc (LON:SFR - Get Free Report) insider Paul McNerney acquired 2,716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 per share, for a total transaction of £977.76.

Severfield Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LON:SFR opened at GBX 35.62 on Wednesday. Severfield plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 36.50. The stock has a market cap of £105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.29.

Severfield (LON:SFR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX (12.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £454.25 million for the quarter. Severfield had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts predict that Severfield plc will post 8.9704209 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 40 price objective on shares of Severfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Severfield

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield is the largest specialist structural steelwork group in the UK, with a growing presence in India and Europe and a reputation for performance and innovation. Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence, and unparalleled customer service. We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices. We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service. Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

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