Richard Davidson Acquires 10,000 Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock

Key Points Insider buy: Richard Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust on July 14 at GBX 408 each, for a total of £40,800.

Richard Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust on July 14 at GBX 408 each, for a total of £40,800. Stock performance: MIGO Opportunities Trust was trading slightly lower at GBX 407.96, near its 50-day average of GBX 407.77 and within its 12-month range of GBX 362 to GBX 420.

MIGO Opportunities Trust was trading slightly lower at GBX 407.96, near its 50-day average of GBX 407.77 and within its 12-month range of GBX 362 to GBX 420. Recent results and valuation: The trust reported quarterly earnings of GBX 3.80 per share, with a net margin of 78.95%, return on equity of 9.96%, and a market cap of £69.24 million.

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO - Get Free Report) insider Richard Davidson bought 10,000 shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 408 per share, with a total value of £40,800.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1%

LON MIGO opened at GBX 407.96 on Wednesday. MIGO Opportunities Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 362 and a 12 month high of GBX 420. The stock has a market cap of £69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 407.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 397.58.

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. MIGO Opportunities Trust had a net margin of 78.95% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

MIGO invests in discount opportunities in the closed-ended sector where the managers believe there is a catalyst to extract the value. The trust is able to invest in any geography or asset class providing it is held in an investment trust structure. The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds. The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

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