Insider Buying: Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Insider Purchases £30,300 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Cake Box insider Sukh Ram Chamda bought 15,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 202, totaling about £30,300 .

Cake Box insider Sukh Ram Chamda bought 15,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 202, totaling about . Stock snapshot: Cake Box shares opened at GBX 200, with the company valued at about £88 million and trading near its recent range of GBX 175 to GBX 225.

Cake Box shares opened at GBX 200, with the company valued at about and trading near its recent range of GBX 175 to GBX 225. Recent results and outlook: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 11.86, while analysts expect full-year EPS of about 11.1. Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating.

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX - Get Free Report) insider Sukh Ram Chamda acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 per share, for a total transaction of £30,300.

Cake Box Price Performance

LON CBOX opened at GBX 200 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £88 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.84. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 175 and a 12-month high of GBX 225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.78.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cake Box had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cake Box Holdings Plc will post 11.1000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on CBOX

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities. The company sells its products through its physical stores and online. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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