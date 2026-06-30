Insider Selling: Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £654,320.72 in Stock

Key Points Coca-Cola HBC insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,609 shares on June 26 at an average price of GBX 4,808, totaling about £654,320.72 .

on June 26 at an average price of GBX 4,808, totaling about . The sale came shortly after Bogdanovic bought 126,674 shares on June 17 for about £5.8 million , following smaller purchases in April and May.

on June 17 for about , following smaller purchases in April and May. Shares were trading up 1.9% around GBX 4,985, near the stock’s 52-week high, while analysts largely remain bullish with a consensus “Buy” rating and target price around GBX 4,794.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH - Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,609 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808, for a total value of £654,320.72.

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 126,674 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,591 per share, for a total transaction of £5,815,603.34.

On Monday, May 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 132 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,146 per share, for a total transaction of £5,472.72.

On Friday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 1,745 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,353 per share, with a total value of £75,959.85.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 4,985 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 3,270 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,990. The company has a market cap of £18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,377.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,263.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,068 to GBX 5,007 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,900 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,794.25.

View Our Latest Report on CCH

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

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