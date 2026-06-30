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City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Insider Cooper Abbott Acquires 5,000 Shares

June 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: City of London Investment Group insider Cooper Abbott bought 5,000 shares on June 25 at GBX 439 each, totaling £21,950.
  • Stock performance: CLIG shares were up 1.4% and opened at GBX 446, near their 52-week high of GBX 456.08.
  • Company snapshot: The asset manager has a market cap of about £220.2 million and trades at a P/E ratio of 10.59, with relatively low beta of 0.32.

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG - Get Free Report) insider Cooper Abbott purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 439 per share, with a total value of £21,950.

City of London Investment Group Stock Up 1.4%

CLIG opened at GBX 446 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 74.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £220.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.32. City of London Investment Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 341 and a 52 week high of GBX 456.08. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 430.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.45.

About City of London Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG) is a specialist asset management group listed on the London Stock Exchange, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries, City of London Investment Management Company Limited and Karpus Investment Management. City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM) has deep expertise in Global and International investing including Emerging Markets as well as Listed Private Equity and its multi-asset class, “go anywhere” strategy, Opportunistic Value.

See Also

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