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Insider Selling: CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Insider Sells 18,839 Shares of Stock

July 15, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: CMC Markets insider Peter Cruddas sold 18,839 shares on July 13 at an average price of GBX 734, totaling about £138,278.
  • Stock performance: Shares opened at GBX 740, near the 52-week high of GBX 751, and the company now has a market cap of about £2.0 billion.
  • Analyst view: Despite the insider sale, analysts remain generally positive, with three Buy ratings and one Hold, giving the stock a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) insider Peter Cruddas sold 18,839 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734, for a total value of £138,278.26.

CMC Markets Price Performance

LON CMCX opened at GBX 740 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 16.94. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 475.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.85. CMC Markets Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 203 and a 1 year high of GBX 751.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 27.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £376.76 million during the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes


A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCX. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 387.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMC Markets

About CMC Markets

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

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