CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Insider Sells £1,106,133.94 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: CMC Markets insider Laurence Booth sold 155,138 shares at GBX 713 each, totaling approximately £1.11 million.

CMC Markets insider Laurence Booth sold 155,138 shares at GBX 713 each, totaling approximately £1.11 million. Stock performance: CMCX opened at GBX 721 and is trading near its 52-week high of GBX 753, with a £1.94 billion market capitalization and a P/E ratio of 26.22.

CMCX opened at GBX 721 and is trading near its 52-week high of GBX 753, with a £1.94 billion market capitalization and a P/E ratio of 26.22. Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, although the average price target of GBX 387.50 is substantially below the current share price.

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) insider Laurence Booth sold 155,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713, for a total transaction of £1,106,133.94.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 721 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 542.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.77. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 203 and a 52 week high of GBX 753. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.56.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 27.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £376.76 million during the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 500 target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 387.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMC Markets

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

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