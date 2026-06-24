Insider Selling: Costain Group (LON:COST) Insider Sells 415,015 Shares of Stock

Key Points Costain Group insider Alex Vaughan sold 415,015 shares on Monday, June 22 at an average price of GBX 206, for total proceeds of about £854,930.90 .

on Monday, June 22 at an average price of GBX 206, for total proceeds of about . The stock was down 2.2% and last traded at GBX 205.42, near its 52-week high of GBX 213 and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and last traded at GBX 205.42, near its 52-week high of GBX 213 and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analysts remain cautiously positive, with Berenberg reiterating a buy rating and a GBX 240 target price, while the broader consensus is a Moderate Buy.

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST - Get Free Report) insider Alex Vaughan sold 415,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206, for a total transaction of £854,930.90.

Costain Group Trading Down 2.2%

COST opened at GBX 205.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Costain Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 124.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 213. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.91. The firm has a market cap of £548.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 240 target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costain Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 190.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain improves people's lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK. By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

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