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Insider Buying: Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Insider Purchases 221 Shares of Stock

June 11, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Crest Nicholson insider William Floydd bought 221 shares on June 10 at GBX 68 each, totaling about £150. He also bought 137 shares in April at GBX 109 each.
  • Stock performance: CRST shares were down 1.8% and opened at GBX 70.70, trading well below both their 50-day average of GBX 79.80 and 200-day average of GBX 117.55.
  • Analyst outlook: Wall Street sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 121, though some firms still have Buy ratings on the stock.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) insider William Floydd purchased 221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 per share, with a total value of £150.28.

William Floydd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 10th, William Floydd purchased 137 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 per share, with a total value of £149.33.

Crest Nicholson Stock Down 1.8%

CRST stock opened at GBX 70.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.55. The company has a market cap of £181.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 197.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 112 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Crest Nicholson to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 228 to GBX 79 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 86 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Crest Nicholson to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 155 to GBX 95 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 125 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 121.


Get Our Latest Research Report on CRST

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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