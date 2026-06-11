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Kate Bolsover Acquires 1,614 Shares of TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock

June 11, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Graham Kitchen purchased 5,000 shares of TR Property Investment Trust at GBX 308 each, totaling about £15,400. This follows two earlier share purchases in May at GBX 313 apiece.
  • Stock performance: TR Property Investment Trust shares were up 0.8% and opened at GBX 308 on Thursday. The stock has traded between GBX 291 and GBX 364.50 over the past 12 months.
  • Company snapshot: The trust has a market value of about £977.44 million and focuses on European real estate equities and direct property investments. Its latest reported quarterly EPS was GBX 15.81 on revenue of GBX 6,405 million.

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY - Get Free Report) insider Kate Bolsover acquired 1,614 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.12.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON TRY opened at GBX 308 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 316.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 323.01. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 291 and a 12-month high of GBX 364.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of £977.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.49.

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 15.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TR Property Investment Trust had a net margin of 180.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of GBX 6,405 million for the quarter.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also makes direct investments in property. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Capped Net Total Return Index.

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