Simon Emeny Acquires 2,439 Shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock

Key Points WH Smith insider buying: Director Simon Emeny purchased 2,439 shares of WH Smith on June 10 at an average price of GBX 410, for a total of about £10,000.

Director Simon Emeny purchased 2,439 shares of WH Smith on June 10 at an average price of GBX 410, for a total of about £10,000. Stock and financial snapshot: WH Smith shares opened at GBX 412.60, near the stock’s 1-year low of GBX 394.20 and far below its 1-year high of GBX 1,132. The company also reported a negative quarterly EPS of GBX (20) and posted £748 million in revenue.

WH Smith shares opened at GBX 412.60, near the stock’s 1-year low of GBX 394.20 and far below its 1-year high of GBX 1,132. The company also reported a negative quarterly EPS of GBX (20) and posted £748 million in revenue. Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Brokerages have recently trimmed price targets, and WH Smith currently has a consensus Hold rating with a target price of GBX 703.29.

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) insider Simon Emeny purchased 2,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 per share, with a total value of £9,999.90.

WH Smith Price Performance

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 412.60 on Thursday. WH Smith PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 394.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,132. The stock has a market cap of £514.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 537.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 605.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 846.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX (20) earnings per share for the quarter. WH Smith had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 90.46%. The company had revenue of £748 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that WH Smith PLC will post 100.9372747 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMWH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 762 to GBX 680 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 675 to GBX 650 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 703.29.

Get Our Latest Report on WH Smith

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greeting cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books.

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