IMI (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £142.70 in Stock

Key Points IMI insider buying: Insider Luke Grant purchased 5 shares of IMI on June 9 for £142.70, adding to similar small buys in May and April.

Insider Luke Grant purchased 5 shares of IMI on June 9 for £142.70, adding to similar small buys in May and April. Stock performance: IMI shares were up 0.6% and opened at GBX 2,828, with the stock trading between a 12-month low of GBX 1,802.19 and a high of GBX 3,848.

IMI shares were up 0.6% and opened at GBX 2,828, with the stock trading between a 12-month low of GBX 1,802.19 and a high of GBX 3,848. Analyst outlook: Analysts remain broadly positive, with six Buy ratings and one Hold, giving IMI a consensus Moderate Buy and a price target of GBX 2,772.86.

IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) insider Luke Grant bought 5 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,854 per share, for a total transaction of £142.70.

Luke Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Luke Grant bought 5 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,786 per share, for a total transaction of £139.30.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Luke Grant bought 6 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,860 per share, for a total transaction of £171.60.

IMI Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 2,828 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,802.19 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,848. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,767.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,686.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,250 price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,050 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,772.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMI

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

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