Hays (LON:HAS) Insider Joe Hurd Purchases 5,672 Shares

Key Points Hays insider buying: Director Joe Hurd purchased 5,672 shares of Hays on June 8 at an average price of GBX 35, totaling about £1,985.

Director Joe Hurd purchased 5,672 shares of Hays on June 8 at an average price of GBX 35, totaling about £1,985. Shares moved higher: Hays stock was up 2.0% and opened at GBX 35.36, near the insider purchase price.

Hays stock was up 2.0% and opened at GBX 35.36, near the insider purchase price. Analyst sentiment remains cautious: The stock has a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of GBX 71.60, while recent calls included an underperform rating from Jefferies and a lowered target from Citigroup.

Hays plc (LON:HAS - Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd purchased 5,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 per share, for a total transaction of £1,985.20.

Hays Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 35.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. Hays plc has a 12-month low of GBX 28.68 and a 12-month high of GBX 74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £565.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.11.

Hays declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 28 price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 90 to GBX 75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 71.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hays Company Profile

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