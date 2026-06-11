Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £6,562.08 in Stock

Key Points Diageo insider buying: John Alexander Manzoni bought 441 shares of Diageo on June 10 for about £6,562 at GBX 1,488 per share.

John Alexander Manzoni bought 441 shares of Diageo on June 10 for about at GBX 1,488 per share. Recent repeat purchases: Manzoni has also bought Diageo shares twice in recent months, including 425 shares on May 11 and 446 shares on April 10, suggesting continued insider confidence.

Manzoni has also bought Diageo shares twice in recent months, including 425 shares on May 11 and 446 shares on April 10, suggesting continued insider confidence. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Analysts currently rate Diageo as a Moderate Buy overall, with a consensus price target of GBX 2,012.50, above the stock’s recent trading level.

Diageo plc (LON:DGE - Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 441 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,488 per share, for a total transaction of £6,562.08.

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 425 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 per share, for a total transaction of £6,566.25.

On Friday, April 10th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 446 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,471 per share, for a total transaction of £6,560.66.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 1,507 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.30. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,350 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,142. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,587.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,650 price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,012.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DGE

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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