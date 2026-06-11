National Grid (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Purchases 12 Shares

Key Points National Grid insider Andrew Agg bought 12 shares on Monday, June 8 at GBX 1,209 each, for a total of £145.08. He also made a similar purchase of 12 shares on May 7 at GBX 1,284 apiece.

on Monday, June 8 at GBX 1,209 each, for a total of £145.08. He also made a similar purchase of 12 shares on May 7 at GBX 1,284 apiece. National Grid shares were trading around GBX 1,199.50 and the company carried a market value of about £58.89 billion, with a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.60.

and the company carried a market value of about £58.89 billion, with a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.60. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with three Buy ratings, three Hold ratings, and one Sell rating. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,315.43.

National Grid plc (LON:NG - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg acquired 12 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,209 per share, with a total value of £145.08.

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Andrew Agg acquired 12 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,284 per share, with a total value of £154.08.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,199.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,272.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,244.44. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 645 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.97.

National Grid (LON:NG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 1,768.70 billion during the quarter. National Grid had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities analysts expect that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,410 price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,149 to GBX 1,253 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 1,160 price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,440 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,370 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,315.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales.

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