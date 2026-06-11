Steve Wadey Purchases 31 Shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock

Key Points QinetiQ insider buying: Steve Wadey purchased 31 shares of QinetiQ Group on June 9 at GBX 479 per share, following similar purchases in May and April. The trades suggest continued insider confidence in the company.

Steve Wadey purchased 31 shares of QinetiQ Group on June 9 at GBX 479 per share, following similar purchases in May and April. The trades suggest continued insider confidence in the company. Stock performance: QinetiQ shares rose 1.7% and opened at GBX 480.60, near the stock’s 52-week high of GBX 491. The company’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages were both below the current price.

QinetiQ shares rose 1.7% and opened at GBX 480.60, near the stock’s 52-week high of GBX 491. The company’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages were both below the current price. Financial and corporate updates: QinetiQ recently reported earnings of GBX 31.50 per share for the quarter, with analysts expecting 26.14 EPS for the current year. The board also authorized a stock repurchase program, which can signal management thinks the stock may be undervalued.

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey bought 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 479 per share, with a total value of £148.49.

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Wadey bought 36 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 per share, with a total value of £149.40.

On Thursday, April 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 31 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 486 per share, for a total transaction of £150.66.

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 480.60 on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 292.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 491. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 460.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 469.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.32.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 31.50 earnings per share for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 5.59%.The firm had revenue of GBX 192.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 EPS for the current year.

QinetiQ Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].