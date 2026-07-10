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CT Automotive Group (LON:CTA) Insider Gary McGrath Purchases 54,945 Shares

July 10, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Gary McGrath, an insider at CT Automotive Group, purchased 54,945 shares on July 7 at an average price of GBX 36, totaling about £19,780.
  • Stock move: CT Automotive Group shares were up 5.4% and opened at GBX 39, near the upper end of their 52-week range of GBX 19 to GBX 43.55.
  • Company snapshot: The company has a market cap of £28.70 million and a low valuation with a P/E ratio of 3.58, though it also carries notable leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.78.

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA - Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath acquired 54,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 per share, with a total value of £19,780.20.

CT Automotive Group Stock Up 5.4%

CTA stock opened at GBX 39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. CT Automotive Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19 and a 52 week high of GBX 43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.80.

CT Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Automotive is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of bespoke automotive interior finishes (for example dashboard panels and fascia finishes) and kinematic assemblies (for example air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders and storage systems), as well as their associated tooling. CT Automotive's operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors. This has helped the Company build a high-quality roster of world leading OEM end customers, both directly and via global Tier One suppliers including Faurecia and Marelli.

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