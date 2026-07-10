One Health Group (LON:OHGR) Insider Sells £719,168.70 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: One Health Group insider Derek Richard Bickerstaff sold 292,345 shares on July 9 at an average price of GBX 246, totaling about £719,168.70 .

One Health Group insider Derek Richard Bickerstaff sold 292,345 shares on July 9 at an average price of GBX 246, totaling about . Stock performance: The shares were up 0.9% to GBX 249 on Friday, with the company trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The shares were up 0.9% to GBX 249 on Friday, with the company trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Recent results and scale: One Health Group reported GBX 14.98 EPS for the quarter and has a market cap of £33.71 million; the business says it served 18,931 new patients in the year to March 2026.

One Health Group (LON:OHGR - Get Free Report) insider Derek Richard Bickerstaff sold 292,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246, for a total value of £719,168.70.

One Health Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LON:OHGR opened at GBX 249 on Friday. One Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 208 and a 52-week high of GBX 274. The stock has a market cap of £33.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.76.

One Health Group (LON:OHGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported GBX 14.98 EPS for the quarter.

One Health Group Company Profile

About One Health Group One Health engages 88 NHS Consultants (excluding anaesthetists) who sub-specialise in the various surgeries offered by the Company, through a growing network of community-based outreach clinics and surgical operating locations. One Health continues to deliver strong growth and in the year to March 2026 provided much needed care to 18,931 new patients, through over 50,000 consultations and over 8,000 surgical procedures. One Health deploys surgeons and anaesthetists that are mostly employed by the NHS, on a subcontracted basis.

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