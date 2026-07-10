Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Purchases 197 Shares of Stock

Key Points Jennie Daly , an insider at Taylor Wimpey, bought 197 shares on July 8 at an average price of GBX 76 , for a total of £149.72 .

, an insider at Taylor Wimpey, bought on July 8 at an average price of , for a total of . This follows two recent insider purchases by Daly, including 195 shares in June and 178 shares in May, suggesting repeated buying activity.

in June and in May, suggesting repeated buying activity. Analyst sentiment on Taylor Wimpey is mixed: the stock has a consensus Hold rating with a target price of GBX 109, while several firms have recently cut their price targets.

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW - Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 per share, with a total value of £149.72.

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Chris Carney bought 196 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 per share, for a total transaction of £150.92.

On Friday, May 8th, Chris Carney bought 178 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £149.52.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TW opened at GBX 76.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.98. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TW. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 122 to GBX 96 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 100 to GBX 70 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 109.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Wimpey

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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