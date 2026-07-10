PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Insider Sharon Barber-Lui Buys 29,868 Shares

Key Points PureTech Health insider Sharon Barber-Lui bought 29,868 shares of the company on Tuesday, July 7, at an average price of GBX 119 per share, totaling about £35,543 .

bought 29,868 shares of the company on Tuesday, July 7, at an average price of GBX 119 per share, totaling about . The stock last opened at GBX 119.40 , near the insider purchase price, and remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of GBX 129.67 and GBX 127.08, respectively.

, near the insider purchase price, and remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of GBX 129.67 and GBX 127.08, respectively. PureTech Health is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on treatments for nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune system disorders, with programs spanning microbiome-based drugs, weight-loss and glycaemic control products, and neurological disorder technologies.

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC - Get Free Report) insider Sharon Barber-Lui bought 29,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 per share, for a total transaction of £35,542.92.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 119.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. PureTech Health plc has a twelve month low of GBX 104.71 and a twelve month high of GBX 148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.08. The firm has a market cap of £290.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule. It is also developing technology and products for screening, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological disorders, such as ADHD, autism, and depression through computer software; noninvasive neurostimulation treatment for psychiatric disorders; and combination therapy for schizophrenia.

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