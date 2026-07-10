John Beaumont Acquires 20,000 Shares of Oberon AIM VCT (LON:OVCT) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: John Beaumont purchased 20,000 shares of Oberon AIM VCT on Wednesday, July 8, at an average price of GBX 20 per share, for a total of £4,000.

John Beaumont purchased 20,000 shares of Oberon AIM VCT on Wednesday, July 8, at an average price of GBX 20 per share, for a total of £4,000. Stock valuation and trading range: The stock opened at GBX 20, giving the company a market cap of £1.56 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. Its 52-week range is GBX 18.50 to GBX 26.93.

The stock opened at GBX 20, giving the company a market cap of £1.56 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. Its 52-week range is GBX 18.50 to GBX 26.93. Recent financial results: In its latest quarterly report, Oberon AIM VCT posted EPS of GBX (176), with revenue of GBX 1 million, a return on equity of 4.97%, and a net margin of 32.25%.

Oberon AIM VCT (LON:OVCT - Get Free Report) insider John Beaumont acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 per share, with a total value of £4,000.

Oberon AIM VCT Stock Performance

Oberon AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.31. Oberon AIM VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.81.

Oberon AIM VCT (LON:OVCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (176) EPS for the quarter. Oberon AIM VCT had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 32.25%.The firm had revenue of GBX 1 million for the quarter.

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