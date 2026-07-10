S&U (LON:SUS) Insider Sells £64,020 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: S&U plc insider Anthony Coombs sold 3,300 shares on July 9 for about £64,020 , at an average price of GBX 1,940.

S&U plc insider Anthony Coombs sold 3,300 shares on July 9 for about , at an average price of GBX 1,940. Stock performance: S&U shares were down about 2.5% and opened at GBX 1,935, near their 50-day moving average but below the 200-day average.

S&U shares were down about and opened at GBX 1,935, near their 50-day moving average but below the 200-day average. Analyst view: Berenberg cut its price target on S&U to GBX 2,220 and kept a hold rating, while the broader consensus remains Moderate Buy.

S&U plc (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Coombs sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,940, for a total value of £64,020.

S&U Stock Down 2.5%

SUS opened at GBX 1,935 on Friday. S&U plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,620 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,458.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,955.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,070.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.18, a current ratio of 1,290.95 and a quick ratio of 58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.56.

S&U (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 195.20 earnings per share for the quarter. S&U had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of £107.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that S&U plc will post 231.3253012 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of S&U from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,220 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,110.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUS

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

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