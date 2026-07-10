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Richard Bernstein Acquires 50,000 Shares of Insig AI (LON:INSG) Stock

July 10, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insig AI insider Richard Bernstein bought 50,000 shares on July 8 at GBX 13 per share, totaling £6,500.
  • Bernstein also purchased 150,000 shares on July 7 at GBX 14 per share, for a total of £21,000, indicating repeated insider buying.
  • Insig AI opened at GBX 13.50, giving the company a market cap of £17.22 million; the stock is trading near the lower end of its 12-month range of GBX 11 to GBX 37.40.

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG - Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 per share, with a total value of £6,500.

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Richard Bernstein bought 150,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 per share, for a total transaction of £21,000.

Insig AI Stock Performance

LON:INSG opened at GBX 13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -0.57. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.03. Insig AI Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 and a twelve month high of GBX 37.40.

About Insig AI

(Get Free Report)

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

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