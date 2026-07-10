Juliette Stacey Purchases 6,389 Shares of Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Juliette Stacey purchased 6,389 shares of Sanderson Design Group on July 9 at an average price of GBX 78, totaling about £4,983 .

Juliette Stacey purchased 6,389 shares of Sanderson Design Group on July 9 at an average price of GBX 78, totaling about . Stock snapshot: Sanderson Design Group shares last traded at GBX 76.15, near their 52-week high of GBX 79 and above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Sanderson Design Group shares last traded at GBX 76.15, near their 52-week high of GBX 79 and above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Financial context: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 5.39, with analysts expecting full-year earnings of about 8.86 EPS.

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG - Get Free Report) insider Juliette Stacey bought 6,389 shares of Sanderson Design Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £4,983.42.

Sanderson Design Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SDG opened at GBX 76.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £55.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 71.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.33. Sanderson Design Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40 and a 52 week high of GBX 79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.21.

Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Design Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of GBX 9,948 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Design Group plc will post 8.8596491 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products. The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all. The Group's portfolio of brands includes Zoffany, Morris & Co, Sanderson, Harlequin, Clarke & Clarke and Scion, as well as manufacturing businesses, Anstey and Standfast & Barracks.

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