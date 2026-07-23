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DP Poland (LON:DPP) Insider Acquires £42,840 in Stock

July 23, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: DP Poland insider Przemyslaw Glebocki bought 612,000 shares on July 21 at an average price of GBX 7, totaling £42,840.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: The shares last traded at GBX 7.50, giving the company a market value of about £70.8 million. The stock has traded between GBX 5.80 and GBX 10.70 over the past year.
  • Recent financial results remain weak: DP Poland reported a quarterly EPS of GBX (0.46) on revenue of GBX 6,168 million, with negative net margin and return on equity. Analysts expect the company to post a loss for the current year.

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP - Get Free Report) insider Przemyslaw Glebocki purchased 612,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £42,840.

DP Poland Price Performance

Shares of DP Poland stock opened at GBX 7.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.57. DP Poland Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 10.70.

DP Poland (LON:DPP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX (0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 6,168 million during the quarter. DP Poland had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DP Poland Plc will post -1.5326316 earnings per share for the current year.

About DP Poland

(Get Free Report)

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

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