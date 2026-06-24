Energean (LON:ENOG) Insider Efstathios Topouzoglou Acquires 50,000 Shares

Key Points Energean insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 50,000 shares on June 19 at an average price of GBX 681 per share, for a total transaction value of £340,500.

on June 19 at an average price of GBX 681 per share, for a total transaction value of £340,500. The stock was trading higher by 1.0% , opening at GBX 724.50, but it remains well below its 52-week high of GBX 1,042.

, opening at GBX 724.50, but it remains well below its 52-week high of GBX 1,042. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with one Buy, one Hold, and one Sell rating; the consensus rating is Hold with a target price of GBX 798.33.

Energean plc (LON:ENOG - Get Free Report) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 681 per share, with a total value of £340,500.

Energean Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 724.50 on Wednesday. Energean plc has a 52 week low of GBX 674.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,042. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 809.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 855.15. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,560.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENOG. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 765 target price on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 950 price target on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 680 price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 798.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOG

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license. The company was formerly known as Energean Oil & Gas plc and changed its name to Energean plc in May 2020. Energean plc was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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