Morgan Seigler Sells 30,000,000 Shares of European Wealth Group (LON:EWG) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Morgan Seigler sold 30,000,000 shares of European Wealth Group on July 21 at an average price of GBX 100 , worth about £30 million .

Morgan Seigler sold of European Wealth Group on July 21 at an average price of , worth about . Stock performance: EWG shares were up 1.8% and opened at GBX 101.80 . The stock remains between its 52-week range of GBX 87 to GBX 135 .

EWG shares were up and opened at . The stock remains between its 52-week range of . Wall Street view: Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy, with a consensus target price of GBX 126. UBS has a neutral rating, while Jefferies maintains a buy rating.

European Wealth Group Limited (LON:EWG - Get Free Report) insider Morgan Seigler sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100, for a total value of £30,000,000.

European Wealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

EWG stock opened at GBX 101.80 on Thursday. European Wealth Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 87 and a 52-week high of GBX 135. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £708.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 142 target price on shares of European Wealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 132 price target on shares of European Wealth Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 126.

Check Out Our Latest Report on European Wealth Group

About European Wealth Group

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe's commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient. Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery. Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

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