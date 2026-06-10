Insider Selling: Experian (LON:EXPN) Insider Sells 39,462 Shares of Stock

Key Points Experian insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 39,462 shares on June 8 at an average price of GBX 2,621, for total proceeds of about £1.03 million .

sold 39,462 shares on June 8 at an average price of GBX 2,621, for total proceeds of about . Pitchford had also bought 29,476 shares just days earlier on June 5 at GBX 2,647 per share, indicating recent insider activity in both directions.

just days earlier on June 5 at GBX 2,647 per share, indicating recent insider activity in both directions. Despite the sale, analysts remain bullish on Experian, with seven Buy ratings and a consensus target price of GBX 4,087.33, well above the stock’s recent trading level.

Experian plc (LON:EXPN - Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 39,462 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,621, for a total transaction of £1,034,299.02.

Lloyd Pitchford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Lloyd Pitchford purchased 29,476 shares of Experian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,647 per share, for a total transaction of £780,229.72.

Experian Stock Performance

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,605.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,655.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,875.14. Experian plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,203 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,101.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,600 target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,000 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 4,000 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,087.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPN

Experian Company Profile

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments. We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate.

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