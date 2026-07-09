F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires 294 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Beatrice Hollond purchased 294 shares of F&C Investment Trust on July 8 at GBX 338 per share, totaling £993.72.

Beatrice Hollond purchased 294 shares of F&C Investment Trust on July 8 at GBX 338 per share, totaling £993.72. Recent pattern of purchases: Hollond has also bought shares in the prior three months, including 294 shares in June, 300 in May, and 308 in April, all at similar price levels.

Hollond has also bought shares in the prior three months, including 294 shares in June, 300 in May, and 308 in April, all at similar price levels. Stock snapshot: F&C Investment Trust opened at GBX 338, near its 50-day average of GBX 337.90, with a 52-week range of GBX 279.25 to GBX 355.90 and a market cap of £6.37 billion.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 per share, for a total transaction of £993.72.

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 294 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 per share, with a total value of £993.72.

On Monday, May 11th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 300 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £993.

On Friday, April 10th, Beatrice Hollond bought 308 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 320.25 per share, for a total transaction of £986.37.

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 338 on Thursday. F&C Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 279.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 355.90. The company has a market cap of £6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 337.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.86.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we're the oldest investment trust in the world. F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero. The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

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