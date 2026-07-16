Mike Balfour Purchases 30,000 Shares of Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Mike Balfour purchased 30,000 shares of Fidelity China Special on July 14 at an average price of GBX 258, totaling £77,400.

Mike Balfour purchased 30,000 shares of Fidelity China Special on July 14 at an average price of GBX 258, totaling £77,400. Stock performance: FCSS shares were up 1.4% and opened at GBX 260.50, with the stock trading between a 12-month low of GBX 241.01 and high of GBX 339.

FCSS shares were up 1.4% and opened at GBX 260.50, with the stock trading between a 12-month low of GBX 241.01 and high of GBX 339. Company snapshot: Fidelity China Special has a market cap of £1.19 billion and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.22, while analysts expect full-year EPS of 33.51.

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS - Get Free Report) insider Mike Balfour acquired 30,000 shares of Fidelity China Special stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 per share, with a total value of £77,400.

Fidelity China Special Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FCSS opened at GBX 260.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity China Special has a twelve month low of GBX 241.01 and a twelve month high of GBX 339. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.55.

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity China Special had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 81.41%.The business had revenue of GBX 3,791 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity China Special will post 33.5074627 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

As the world's second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

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