James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Insider Sells £55,738.30 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Jean Vernet sold 11,170 shares of James Fisher and Sons on June 8 at an average price of GBX 499, totaling about £55,738 .

Jean Vernet sold 11,170 shares of James Fisher and Sons on June 8 at an average price of GBX 499, totaling about . Stock performance: FSJ shares were up 0.4% and opened at GBX 500, near the company’s 12-month high of GBX 554 and above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

FSJ shares were up 0.4% and opened at GBX 500, near the company’s 12-month high of GBX 554 and above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst outlook: Berenberg raised its price target from GBX 615 to GBX 790 and kept a buy rating, while the broader consensus remains a buy with a GBX 660 target.

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ - Get Free Report) insider Jean Vernet sold 11,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499, for a total transaction of £55,738.30.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FSJ stock opened at GBX 500 on Wednesday. James Fisher and Sons plc has a 12 month low of GBX 320 and a 12 month high of GBX 554. The stock has a market cap of £252.43 million, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 477.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 446.04.

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 20.20 EPS for the quarter. James Fisher and Sons had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. On average, research analysts expect that James Fisher and Sons plc will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 615 to GBX 790 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 660.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on James Fisher and Sons

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc is a leading provider of unique marine solutions in Energy, Defence and Maritime Transport. The Group pioneers safe, innovative solutions that solve complex customer challenges for industries and governments around the world. For more information visit www.james-fisher.com

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