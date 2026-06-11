Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Insider Purchases £243,750 in Stock

Key Points Greencore insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 125,000 shares on June 9 for about £243,750 at an average price of GBX 195, marking another recent purchase.

bought 125,000 shares on June 9 for about at an average price of GBX 195, marking another recent purchase. Van de Walle has been actively buying Greencore stock in recent days, including purchases of 75,000 shares on June 1, 6,000 shares on May 28, and 30,000 shares on May 27.

Greencore shares recently traded near GBX 197.73, below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of GBX 290.25.

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC - Get Free Report) insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 per share, for a total transaction of £243,750.

Leslie Van de Walle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Leslie Van de Walle purchased 75,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 per share, for a total transaction of £150,000.

On Thursday, May 28th, Leslie Van de Walle acquired 6,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 214 per share, for a total transaction of £12,840.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Leslie Van de Walle bought 30,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 per share, for a total transaction of £68,100.

Greencore Group Price Performance

LON:GNC opened at GBX 197.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.84. Greencore Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 191.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 307.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 351 price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 325 price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 290.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNC

Greencore Group Company Profile

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed. Greencore is the UK's leading convenience food manufacturer. We bring industry-leading innovation to create high-quality, fresh and convenient food to customers and consumers.

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