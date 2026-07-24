Insider Buying: Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Insider Buys 350,000 Shares

Key Points Greencore Group insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 350,000 shares on July 22 at an average price of GBX 238, totaling £833,000.

on July 22 at an average price of GBX 238, totaling £833,000. Van de Walle has been actively buying Greencore stock in recent weeks, with several earlier purchases in May and June, signaling repeated insider confidence in the company.

Analysts remain cautiously positive on the stock, with three Buy ratings and one Hold; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy and the average target price is GBX 290.25.

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC - Get Free Report) insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 per share, with a total value of £833,000.

Leslie Van de Walle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Leslie Van de Walle purchased 125,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 per share, with a total value of £243,750.

On Monday, June 1st, Leslie Van de Walle acquired 75,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 per share, for a total transaction of £150,000.

On Thursday, May 28th, Leslie Van de Walle purchased 6,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 per share, with a total value of £12,840.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Leslie Van de Walle bought 30,000 shares of Greencore Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 per share, for a total transaction of £68,100.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

GNC stock opened at GBX 243.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.81. Greencore Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 191.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 307.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 325 target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 351 target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 290.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greencore Group

Greencore Group Company Profile

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed. Greencore is the UK's leading convenience food manufacturer. We bring industry-leading innovation to create high-quality, fresh and convenient food to customers and consumers.

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