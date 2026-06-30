Genus (LON:GNS) Insider Purchases £49,990.40 in Stock

Key Points Genus insider buying: Insider Celia Baxter bought 2,336 shares of Genus plc at GBX 2,140 each, totaling about £49,990.40 .

Insider Celia Baxter bought 2,336 shares of Genus plc at GBX 2,140 each, totaling about . Stock and valuation snapshot: Genus shares opened at GBX 2,126, giving the company a market cap of about £1.41 billion ; the stock is below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Genus shares opened at GBX 2,126, giving the company a market cap of about ; the stock is below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 3,350 price target, and the broader consensus remains a Buy with an average target of GBX 3,216.67.

Genus plc (LON:GNS - Get Free Report) insider Celia Baxter purchased 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,140 per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.40.

Genus Price Performance

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 2,126 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 2,313.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,583.71. Genus plc has a one year low of GBX 1,972 and a one year high of GBX 3,220.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,350 target price on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,216.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genus

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands.

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