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GSK (LON:GSK) Insider Jonathan Symonds Purchases 1,550 Shares

June 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • GSK insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,550 shares on June 19 at an average price of GBX 1,935, for a total purchase value of about £29,992.50.
  • The stock opened at GBX 1,957.50 and has traded near its recent moving averages, with a 50-day average of GBX 1,951.26 and a 200-day average of GBX 1,967.23.
  • Analysts are mixed on GSK, with an overall Hold rating and an average price target of GBX 2,034.29; the company last reported quarterly EPS of GBX 46.50 and revenue of GBX 762.90 billion.

GSK plc (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,935 per share, with a total value of £29,992.50.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,957.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,951.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,967.23. GSK plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,288.61 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,282. The company has a market capitalization of £78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.29.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 46.50 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of GBX 762.90 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades


Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 2,034.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GSK (LON:GSK)

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