Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz Purchases 100,000 Shares of Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz bought 100,000 shares of Hercules Site Services on July 6 at GBX 29 each, totaling £29,000. This follows a separate purchase of 150,000 shares on July 2 at GBX 28 each.

Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz bought 100,000 shares of Hercules Site Services on July 6 at GBX 29 each, totaling £29,000. This follows a separate purchase of 150,000 shares on July 2 at GBX 28 each. Stock performance: Hercules Site Services shares were down 0.8% and opened at GBX 29.01, near the insider purchase price. The stock has traded between GBX 21 and GBX 59 over the past 12 months.

Hercules Site Services shares were down 0.8% and opened at GBX 29.01, near the insider purchase price. The stock has traded between GBX 21 and GBX 59 over the past 12 months. Financial snapshot: The company reported quarterly earnings of GBX 0.75 per share on revenue of £121.25 million, but posted negative net margin and return on equity. Analysts currently expect full-year earnings of about 1.24 EPS.

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 per share, for a total transaction of £29,000.

Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz bought 150,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £42,000.

Hercules Site Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of HERC stock opened at GBX 29.01 on Thursday. Hercules Site Services Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21 and a 12 month high of GBX 59. The stock has a market cap of £23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.78.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £121.25 million for the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

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