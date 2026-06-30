Insider Selling: Halma (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £395,311.62 in Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Halma insider Marc Ronchetti sold 10,131 shares on June 24 for about £395,311.62 , following a larger sale of 49,664 shares on June 26 worth about £1.95 million .

Halma insider Marc Ronchetti sold 10,131 shares on June 24 for about , following a larger sale of 49,664 shares on June 26 worth about . Stock and financial snapshot: Halma opened at GBX 3,872, below its 50-day average and near its 200-day average, with a market value of £14.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.34 .

Halma opened at GBX 3,872, below its 50-day average and near its 200-day average, with a market value of and a P/E ratio of . Analyst sentiment: The stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus, with six Buy ratings, three Hold ratings, and one Sell rating, and a consensus target price of £4,808.85.

Halma plc (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) insider Marc Ronchetti sold 10,131 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,902, for a total value of £395,311.62.

Marc Ronchetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Ronchetti sold 49,664 shares of Halma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,934, for a total value of £1,953,781.76.

Halma Price Performance

HLMA opened at GBX 3,872 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,403.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,985.71. Halma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,136 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,902.

Halma (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 114.05 EPS for the quarter. Halma had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of GBX 258.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 3,050 price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halma from GBX 3,700 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a £47,750 target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of £4,808.85.

Get Our Latest Report on HLMA

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in: - Safety - Protecting people's safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety. - Environment - Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research. - Health - Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes. Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

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