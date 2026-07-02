ITM Power (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases 172,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points ITM Power insider Warren East bought 172,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of GBX 115, totaling £197,800, signaling insider confidence in the company.

on June 29 at an average price of GBX 115, totaling £197,800, signaling insider confidence in the company. The stock was trading slightly higher at GBX 132.20, near the middle of its 12-month range of GBX 56.80 to GBX 219.80, with a market cap of about £912.45 million.

at GBX 132.20, near the middle of its 12-month range of GBX 56.80 to GBX 219.80, with a market cap of about £912.45 million. Analysts remain generally positive, with recent upgrades from Berenberg and Jefferies helping support a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating for ITM Power.

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM - Get Free Report) insider Warren East purchased 172,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 per share, with a total value of £197,800.

ITM Power Trading Up 0.2%

LON ITM opened at GBX 132.20 on Thursday. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 56.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 219.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of £912.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.84. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ITM Power to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from £115 to £200 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 6,723.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITM

About ITM Power

ITM Power designs and manufactures industrial-scale electrolysers for green hydrogen production. Its proprietary PEM technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and in-house engineering capabilities enable it to supply standardised, high-performance hydrogen plants. With a proven track record in large-scale projects, ITM Power helps leading industrial and energy companies achieve their decarbonisation goals. In addition to its equipment offering, the company provides reliable and cost-competitive hydrogen supply through its build, own and operate (BOO) model, Hydropulse. Headquartered in the UK, ITM Power is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM (LSE: ITM) and holds the Green Economy Mark, which recognises companies that generate over 50% of their revenues from green products and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].