Insider Selling: Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Insider Sells 760,911 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Kainos Group insider Richard McCann sold 760,911 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 779, worth about £5.93 million .

Kainos Group insider Richard McCann sold 760,911 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 779, worth about . Stock price context: Kainos shares opened at GBX 768.70, below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and remain well under the 52-week high of GBX 1,190.

Kainos shares opened at GBX 768.70, below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and remain well under the 52-week high of GBX 1,190. Analyst view: Despite the insider selling, analysts remain constructive on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,173.40.

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS - Get Free Report) insider Richard McCann sold 760,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779, for a total value of £5,927,496.69.

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 768.70 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 826.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 842.88. Kainos Group plc has a one year low of GBX 680.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £885.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported GBX 41.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of £431.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNOS shares. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,185 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,200 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,282 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,173.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday's software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning.

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