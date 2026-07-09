Mondi (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £298.20 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Mondi insider Andrew King bought 42 shares on July 7 for £298.20, continuing a series of smaller purchases in June, May, and April.

Mondi insider Andrew King bought 42 shares on July 7 for £298.20, continuing a series of smaller purchases in June, May, and April. Stock performance: Mondi shares were down 2.3% and opened at GBX 687.70, near the lower end of their 12-month range of GBX 667 to GBX 1,219.50.

Mondi shares were down 2.3% and opened at GBX 687.70, near the lower end of their 12-month range of GBX 667 to GBX 1,219.50. Analyst view: Analysts remain mixed but slightly positive overall, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,035.

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report) insider Andrew King acquired 42 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 710 per share, with a total value of £298.20.

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Andrew King acquired 20 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 753 per share, with a total value of £150.60.

On Friday, May 8th, Andrew King bought 19 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 785 per share, for a total transaction of £149.15.

On Thursday, April 9th, Andrew King bought 34 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 per share, for a total transaction of £292.40.

Mondi Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 687.70 on Thursday. Mondi plc has a 12 month low of GBX 667 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,219.50. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 735.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 824.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MNDI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 990 to GBX 1,040 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 760 target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,000 to GBX 940 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,035.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondi

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

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