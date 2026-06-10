Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Insider Simon Kirkpatrick Sells 99,531 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Mitie Group insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 99,531 shares on June 8 at an average price of GBX 165, worth about £164,226.

Mitie Group insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 99,531 shares on June 8 at an average price of GBX 165, worth about £164,226. Stock moved lower: Shares were down 2.2% and opened at GBX 162, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares were down 2.2% and opened at GBX 162, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Several brokers still rate the stock a buy or outperform, with an average target price of GBX 189.20 despite some mixed target adjustments.

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 99,531 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £164,226.15.

Mitie Group Trading Down 2.2%

LON:MTO opened at GBX 162 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.33. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.60. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 134.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 188.10.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 13.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of GBX 561.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 210 to GBX 215 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 195 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 205 to GBX 200 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 189.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTO

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

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