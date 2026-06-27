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NEXT (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £2,666,136.24 in Stock

June 27, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: NEXT plc insider Jonathan Blanchard sold 18,012 shares on June 25 for about £2.67 million, with the stock sold at an average price of £148.02.
  • Shares were slightly lower: NEXT stock fell 0.6% and opened at £146.25, remaining near its 12-month high of £148.80.
  • Analyst outlook is mixed: The stock has a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of £140.97, though several firms still rate it a Buy.

NEXT plc (LON:NXT - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Blanchard sold 18,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £148.02, for a total transaction of £2,666,136.24.

NEXT Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NXT stock opened at £146.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £134.34 and a 200-day moving average of £133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.79. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of £112 and a 12-month high of £148.80. The company has a market capitalization of £16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.05.

NEXT (LON:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 760.10 EPS for the quarter. NEXT had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 52.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXT. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a £152 target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NEXT from £135.42 to £132 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a £180 price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of £140.97.


Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

NEXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers. NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company's main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

See Also

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