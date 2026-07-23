Insider Buying: One Health Group (LON:OHGR) Insider Purchases £99,998.40 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Zak McMurray purchased 39,840 shares of One Health Group at GBX 251 each, totaling about £99,998.40 .

Zak McMurray purchased 39,840 shares of One Health Group at GBX 251 each, totaling about . Stock performance: OHGR shares were up 0.7% and opened at GBX 250.20, trading near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

OHGR shares were up 0.7% and opened at GBX 250.20, trading near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Company snapshot: One Health Group has a market cap of £33.87 million and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 14.98, while continuing to expand its NHS-focused surgical care network.

One Health Group (LON:OHGR - Get Free Report) insider Zachary William (Zak) McMurray bought 39,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.40.

One Health Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of OHGR stock opened at GBX 250.20 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 245.43. One Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 208 and a 52 week high of GBX 274. The stock has a market cap of £33.87 million and a P/E ratio of 24.25.

One Health Group (LON:OHGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported GBX 14.98 EPS for the quarter.

About One Health Group

About One Health Group One Health engages 88 NHS Consultants (excluding anaesthetists) who sub-specialise in the various surgeries offered by the Company, through a growing network of community-based outreach clinics and surgical operating locations. One Health continues to deliver strong growth and in the year to March 2026 provided much needed care to almost 19,000 new patients, through over 50,000 consultations and over 8,000 surgical procedures. One Health deploys surgeons and anaesthetists that are mostly employed by the NHS, on a subcontracted basis.

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