InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Buying: One Health Group (LON:OHGR) Insider Purchases £99,998.40 in Stock

July 23, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Zak McMurray purchased 39,840 shares of One Health Group at GBX 251 each, totaling about £99,998.40.
  • Stock performance: OHGR shares were up 0.7% and opened at GBX 250.20, trading near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Company snapshot: One Health Group has a market cap of £33.87 million and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 14.98, while continuing to expand its NHS-focused surgical care network.

One Health Group (LON:OHGR - Get Free Report) insider Zachary William (Zak) McMurray bought 39,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.40.

One Health Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of OHGR stock opened at GBX 250.20 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 245.43. One Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 208 and a 52 week high of GBX 274. The stock has a market cap of £33.87 million and a P/E ratio of 24.25.

One Health Group (LON:OHGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported GBX 14.98 EPS for the quarter.

About One Health Group

(Get Free Report)

About One Health Group One Health engages 88 NHS Consultants (excluding anaesthetists) who sub-specialise in the various surgeries offered by the Company, through a growing network of community-based outreach clinics and surgical operating locations. One Health continues to deliver strong growth and in the year to March 2026 provided much needed care to almost 19,000 new patients, through over 50,000 consultations and over 8,000 surgical procedures. One Health deploys surgeons and anaesthetists that are mostly employed by the NHS, on a subcontracted basis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at One Health Group?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for One Health Group and related companies.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
The SpaceX IPO was valued at $1.75 trillion. But one analyst says fighting over those shares may be the wrong ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Elon's new "super startup"
Adam O'Dell - the analyst who recommended Palantir before it became the top S&P 500 performer - has identified...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles