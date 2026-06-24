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Insider Buying: The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Insider Buys £15,340 in Stock

June 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Anne De Kerckhove bought 26,000 shares of The Pebble Group at an average price of 59p per share, totaling £15,340.
  • Stock trading near its range high: PEBB shares recently opened at 59.90p, close to the company’s 12-month high of 62p and well above its 12-month low of 40p.
  • Company snapshot: The Pebble Group has a market value of about £87.28 million and operates in the promotional products industry through its Facilisgroup and Brand Addition businesses.

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB - Get Free Report) insider Anne De Kerckhove purchased 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £15,340.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 59.90 on Wednesday. The Pebble Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40 and a 12-month high of GBX 62. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About The Pebble Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com). Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms. Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world's most recognisable brands.

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