Insider Buying: Prudential (LON:PRU) Insider Acquires £118,320 in Stock

Key Points Prudential insider Douglas Flint bought 12,000 shares on Wednesday, June 24, spending a total of £118,320 at an average price of GBX 986 per share.

bought 12,000 shares on Wednesday, June 24, spending a total of at an average price of GBX 986 per share. Flint also made a prior purchase on Thursday, June 11, buying 12,500 shares for £119,875 , signaling repeated insider buying in the stock.

, signaling repeated insider buying in the stock. Despite the insider purchases, Prudential shares were down 0.5% and the stock traded at GBX 1,006.50, while analysts broadly remain bullish with an average “Buy” rating and a target price of GBX 1,379.

Prudential plc (LON:PRU - Get Free Report) insider Douglas Flint bought 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 986 per share, for a total transaction of £118,320.

Douglas Flint also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Douglas Flint bought 12,500 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 959 per share, for a total transaction of £119,875.

Prudential Trading Down 0.5%

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,006.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 895.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,075.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,109.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,480 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,355 to GBX 1,440 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,379.

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].