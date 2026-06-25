Insider Selling: QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Insider Sells 118,534 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: QinetiQ Group insider Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares on June 23 at an average price of GBX 429, totaling about £508,511.

QinetiQ Group insider Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares on June 23 at an average price of GBX 429, totaling about £508,511. Recent trading history: Wadey had also made small insider purchases in April, May, and June, buying 31, 36, and 31 shares at prices between GBX 415 and GBX 486.

Wadey had also made small insider purchases in April, May, and June, buying 31, 36, and 31 shares at prices between GBX 415 and GBX 486. Stock and analyst backdrop: QinetiQ shares were around GBX 428.80, below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while analysts still rate the stock a Moderate Buy with Citigroup recently lifting its price target.

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429, for a total transaction of £508,510.86.

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 31 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 per share, for a total transaction of £148.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Wadey bought 36 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 415 per share, with a total value of £149.40.

On Thursday, April 9th, Steve Wadey bought 31 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 486 per share, with a total value of £150.66.

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 428.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 292.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 491. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 455.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 472.09.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 31.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 192.26 billion for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, research analysts expect that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current year.

QinetiQ Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 5,690 to GBX 6,050 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,946.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QinetiQ Group

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

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